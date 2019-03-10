‘The Division 2’ Director Says ‘Death Stranding’ Will Be “Timeless” And “Mind-Blowing”

Hideo Kojima has been showing off his upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding, to various folk across the industry. And the common thread across every showing is the party involved leaves the demo blown away, including most recently Julian Gerighty, a Creative Director over at Ubisoft.

Apparently Gerighty and other Ubisoft developers were recently shown the gnomic title from the creator of Metal Gear Solid, and it left quite the impression. So much so, that Gerighty boldly claims it will be “timeless.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the course of making #TheDivision2 we did many many awesome things and received support from many other developers.

Hugely thankful to @Kojima_Hideo for having welcomed us to his gorgeous studio and shown us his mind blowing game.

Trust me, #DeathStranding will be timeless. pic.twitter.com/cGAZBYVKsL — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) March 10, 2019

As alluded to, Death Stranding has earned considerable praise from other notable developers in the past — the creator of Quantum Break notably said that the title “will push boundaries” — but Gerighty guaranteeing it will be “timeless” is perhaps the biggest praise it’s earned yet. There’s not many games that fit the bill of “timeless,” so if Death Stranding is indeed this, it’s going to be a huge release for Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window, though many reports, and some dubious leaks as well, have claimed that it will release sometime this year.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think in the comment section below.

Thanks, DualShockers.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!