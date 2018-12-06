‘Death Stranding’ Creator Is Apparently Not Going to The Game Awards

Despite the renowned friendship of Hideo Kojima and The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley, not to mention the previous announcements leading up to today’s event, it seems that The Death Stranding head apparently won’t be in attendance during the ceremony tonight.

Good luck on your show tomorrow, Geoff! Sorry I couldn’t make this time!#TheGameAwards //t.co/APPqcd9bFT — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 6, 2018

In response to Geoff Keighley’s Tweet about what sort of secrets the ceremony will reveal, Kojima-san responded “Good luck on your show tomorrow, Geoff! Sorry I couldn’t make it this time!”

The people aren’t buying it, especially with a follow up response from the official Game Awards account:

Hideo Kojima wont be there but Kideo Hojima will — Ugurkan Ates ( ͝° ͜ʖ͡°) (@paypaytr) December 6, 2018

Is it just wishful thinking that he might not be telling the whole truth in order to protect a secret? Possibly, though with a recent release date leak by Walmart and a rumor that an official reveal will be happening during The Game Awards – well, it’s just a little hard to believe he suddenly won’t be there.

We’re only a few short hours away from seeing for ourselves, because the 2018 Game Awards will be kicking off at 8:30 PM ET tonight with a variety of new reveals, sneak peeks, and “surprises” from Geoff himself. We’ll be covering the show again live this year, but you can watch alongside us right here.

For more about the event itself:

"The Game Awards was created in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley. Over the past two decades, Keighley has served as a journalist, host, and producer of video game programming cross multiple platforms, including print, television and digital media. Keighley is perhaps best known for his work over the years with Entertainment Weekly, Spike TV, G4, and YouTube, as well as his landmark series of behind the scenes game development stories known as "The Final Hours." In 2017 he also produced E3's first consumer programming, the "E3 Coliseum," two days of panels with game creators and master storytellers from other entertainment mediums."