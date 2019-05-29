Death Stranding Trailer, Release Date Revealed

After more teasers than people probably care to recall, a new trailer and a release date were both revealed for Death Stranding. Hideo Kojima’s first game after splitting with Konami will be out on November 8th, and the trailer below finally gives a better idea of what the game will be about and what players will actually be doing in Death Stranding. The game’s stacked cast of talent made their appearances in the trailer with Sam, the protagonist played by The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, taking the spotlight.

The reveal of the trailer has been a long time coming with Kojima dropping hints and teasers on Twitter numerous times leading up to the big presentation. Hype around the game pretty much reached its breaking point when Death Stranding took over the PlayStation channel on Twitch, but the teasers kept coming as the stream continued through the night. What was first a murky screen with the occasional handprint eventually became partially clear to show different cutscenes and gameplay clips. Tens of thousands of people watched the stream on Twitch before the big reveal even happened.

A synopsis of the game was released last year and has been one of the only substantial pieces of information to tide us over until this reveal. If Death Stranding still understandably seems a bit fuzzy to you, the summary below may help make sense of the game when coupled with the trailer:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” the official synopsis said. “Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th exclusively for the PlayStation 4.