‘Death Stranding’: Actor Troy Baker Wraps Filming, Calls New Game “Trippy”

Death Stranding is one of those games that the more we see of it, the less we know. Hideo Kojima’s breakout title under his own studio has the attention of gamers everywhere and now that actor Troy Baker has wrapped up his part to play in the upcoming title, he’s talking a little more about the experience and what it will have to offer fans.

During the Argentina Game Show this year, a fan asked the actor during a panel he was on about the highly anticipated Kojima game. Though he couldn’t give away specifics, what he did paint was a pretty “trippy” picture and good news about how production is progressing.

He told the fan, “Norman [Reedus] and I shot for about two weeks on it. He’s super rad; he’s really throwing his all into this game. He’s got an amazing work ethic. We had some interesting scenes together… It’s a huge game, the scope of the game is huge. If you know anything about [Hideo] Kojima, he doesn’t do small. It’s weird, and it’s big.”

Baker then added, “I was fascinated to know this, and I hope it’s okay that I say this, he had the entire game in his head for like two years. Some ridiculous amount of time, I may be wrong about the exact amount of time. He didn’t write it down on any notes, just had it all [in his head]. If you ever wanted to ask him anything he could tell you the exact fact. It’s the same with Metal Gear. I’ve never been to work with someone who required more trust, because it’s like you’re going through it blind. And he assembled an incredible cast of people to pull of a fantastical game. It’s trippy, it’s weird, I have no idea when it’s coming out. I believe I’m finished shooting … I think Norman’s finished, but I could be wrong. I just want to play it.”

You can also see more from the panel in the video above, including what else the new father has going on in his professional life.

We don’t know much about Death Stranding at this time, not even a release date, but we do have a nifty Game Hub for the upcoming adventure right here to learn more about all of the sneak peeks, trailers, and interviews with Kojima himself.