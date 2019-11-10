Death Stranding Player Finds Out the Hard Way Why You Shouldn’t Carry Too Much

Death Stranding may have only just released for PlayStation 4, but the video game from developer Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions is already making things difficult for fans that have been waiting with bated breath to see exactly what Kojima had up his digital sleeves. As it turns out, good chunk of that is… delivering items from one place to another, and figuring out how to do that well isn’t as easy as it looks.

There are basically two methods to playing Death Stranding: you either carry as much as you possibly can of every trip, or you make multiple trips. There’s nuance here, like methods of traversal, but the basic premise remains the same regardless of what tools you have available to you.

While the former method, carrying as much as possible, might sound like a good idea at first, it has its serious disadvantages. Take, for example, the video captured during one such instance below where a poor, unfortunate soul learns the hard way that carrying too much has consequences.

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020.