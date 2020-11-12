Deathloop Trailer Confirms PS5, PC Release Date

✖

After delaying Deathloop to some time during 2021, Arkane Lyon and Bethesda have a new release date for the game that’s coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. It’ll release on May 21, 2021, the pair announced this week, with a new trailer showing off more of the game and confirming the new release date. It’ll be a console exclusive when it launches, so if you’re not playing it on the PC, the PlayStation 5 is the only avenue for experiencing it.

The new release date for Deathloop was announced in the trailer below, a preview which follows the other stylish trailers and gameplay presentations we’ve seen from Arkane and Bethesda in the past. It’s a brief one, but it gives people the info they need to know about when the game launches.

Of course, people already had a good idea of when Deathloop would be releasing after its delay, or at least most people who payed attention to some recent leaks did. The New Zealand PlayStation Store listed the game as having a May 20, 2021 release date recently, and as more pre-order pages went live for the game after that, it was just a matter of time until Deathloop got its new release date.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with Deathloop at all, it’s a game where players are stuck in a timeloop and have to battle with expert assassins. There’s also a system in place where other players can “invade” someone’s world as an assassin themselves to add an extra level of tension to the combat.

“Deathloop transports you to the mysterious island of Blackreef, where an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins will determine the island’s future,” Bethesda said about the new game. “As Colt, you must find a way to put an end to the timeloop trapping the island in an endless cycle, all while being hunted by the island’s inhabitants. Using your powerful weapons and abilities, you’ll need to take out 8 key targets across the stunning, yet chaotic, island before the day resets in order break the loop once and for all. But lurking in the shadows is rival assassin Julianna whose sole mission is to take Colt out and keep the loop going. Learn from each cycle, try new paths and approaches, and break the loop.”

Despite the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, Deathloop will be one of the games that’s still exclusive to the PlayStation 5.