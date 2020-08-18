Arkane's Deathloop Delayed to 2021

✖

Arkane Studios’ new Deathloop game has been delayed to some time during Q2 2021. It never had a confirmed release date to begin with, but the plan was to have it out for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms sometime during Holiday 2020. Publisher Bethesda and the developer Arkane Lyon announced the delay on Tuesday and attributed the pushback to working conditions complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. More details about the game will be shared in the meantime with another update on Deathloop said to be released soon.

The Dishonored and Prey creators announced the delay via Deathloop’s social media accounts on Tuesday. The message shared was one similar to others we’ve seen in the past where games got pushed back because of the coronavirus. Those working on the game at Arkane Lyon have been doing so from home, and the development of Deathloop is therefore taking a bit more time than expected.

“At the same time, the health and safety of everyone at Arkan Lyon remains our top priority,” the announcement from Arkane Studios said. “As we’ve adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal.”

Though the game’s been delayed, we can expect to see more on it soon. Arkane said it’ll have an update on the game “coming soon” to show off more Deathloop details.

“Thank you for your support and excitement,” Arkane Studios continued. “Your positive feedback has helped fuel us as we continue to work from the confines of our homes. We can’t wait to share more details about Deathloop with you, so keep your eyes open for our next update, coming soon.”

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

We’ve seen some updates on Deathloop in the past, but not as many as other next-gen games which were targeting a Holiday 2020 release date. Our last big preview of Deathloop and what the game’s all about came from the PlayStation 5 event held in June where the creators showed off a stylish gameplay trailer to set the stage for Deathloop. Some new story details accompanied it to fill players in on what they’re doing and why as they find themselves trapped in a violent cycle waging war against AI and human enemies.

Deathloop will now release some time in Q2 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.