It would appear that Deathloop may in fact have a new definitive release date on the PlayStation 5, if the New Zealand PlayStation Store is accurate. Listings for the standard and deluxe editions in the digital storefront state that Deathloop is set to release on May 20, 2021, though nothing official has been announced as of yet by PlayStation, Bethesda, or the developer, Arkane Lyon.

At this point, the official word is that Deathloop will release in 2021. That's after being delayed earlier this year as it was initially slated for Holidays 2020. There is every possibility that the date attached to the PlayStation Store page is inaccurate, but it wouldn't be the first time a regional store noted an official release date before an announcement.

Here is how Bethesda officially describes the upcoming video game:

"As Colt, players are trapped in a time loop on the enigmatic island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. The only chance for escape is to break the loop by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, lurking in the shadows is rival assassin Julianna, equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle."

As noted above, it would appear that Deathloop will launch for the PlayStation 5 on May 20, 2021. It is known that the title is also coming to PC, and considering that Xbox purchased Bethesda, it seems like it will inevitably release for the Xbox Series X|S at some point as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Deathloop right here.

