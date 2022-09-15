Deathloop Xbox Release Date Revealed

Deathloop is officially coming to Xbox next week, developer Arkane Lyon and Bethesda have announced. More specifically, Deathloop will arrive on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass on September 20th. While initially released for the PlayStation 5 and PC, it was long assumed that Deathloop would eventually make its way to the Xbox platform in the future. The new announcement might not be terribly surprising for some folks given that an Xbox store listing leaked prior to the official announcement.

In addition to coming to a new platform, Deathloop is also set to release a new update that same day dubbed "GOLDENLOOP." The GOLDENLOOP update will release across all available platforms and includes PvP cross-platform matchmaking, a new weapon, a new ability, a new enemy, and more. The new ability Fugue, for example, hits enemies with a projectile that makes them harmless for a period of time and includes four upgrades of its own.You can check out the new Deathloop trailer released today embedded below:

Perhaps most interestingly, however, is that the developer has indicated that there will be plenty of secrets included in the new update. That includes, but is not limited to, a new extended ending for the video game. The official post from Bethesda Senior Content Manager Anne Lewis states that there will be "an extended ending for the game and other surprises. But what would be the fun in spoiling them for you?"

As noted above, Deathloop is set to launch for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on September 20th. Additionally, it will be added to Xbox Game Pass on the same date. The video game from Arkane Lyon and Bethesda Softworks is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Deathloop more broadly right here.

