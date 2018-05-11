Death’s Gambit Release Date Revealed

Developer White Rabbit and publisher Adult Swim Games have announced that Death’s Gambit is finally poised to release this August for PlayStation 4 and PC.

More specifically arriving on August 14th, the pair accompanied the long-awaited release date announcement with a brand-new trailer showing off the game for the first time in more than a year.

As you may remember, Death’s Gambit was first announced over three years ago. Upon announcement, it garnered considerable attention for its art design, promise of brutal 2D action platforming with RPG elements, and silky looking gameplay.

White Rabbit’s freshmen release, Death’s Gambit has largely been kept hush-hush, but the few times it has emerged with new information or new media, fans have been left chomping at the bit.

Three years of mostly silence and the occasional trailer later, Death’s Gambit is releasing, and in fact it is already available to pre-order for $19.99 USD. Pre-ordering notably nets you the “Chosen of Death pack,” an exclusive set of starter items that includes The Death Scythe, Necrotic Shield, and Legendary Pale Mount.

Below, you can read more on Death’s Gambit, courtesy of an official overview:

The promise of immortality lies at the heart of Siradon. As Death’s right hand, challenge the undying guardians of the realm and endure the eternal struggle to purge their souls. But what reward awaits a faithful servant of Death?

Death’s Gambit is a hardcore 2D action platformer with rich RPG elements. Master the precise combat, utilizing a wide variety of weapons and abilities to confront the horrors that lurk deep within Siradon. Explore a mysterious and unforgiving world to uncover the true price of immortality. Embrace the challenge of being an agent of Death.

Key Features