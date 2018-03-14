Zelda-like Decay of Logos Coming to PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC This Year

Today, developer Amplify Creations announced that its third-person, fantasy action-RPG, Decay of Logos, will release sometime this fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, as well as the previously announced PC.

The Portugal-based developer also revealed that the game has picked up a new publisher in the form of Rising Star Games, which has recently had its hands in publishing 88 Heroes and SteamWorld Dig 2.

For those that don’t know: Decay of Logos in an immersive action role-playing game that is inspired by the developer’s admiration and passion for European folklore, high fantasy action, and archetypal classic third-person action-RPGs.

In the game itself, you follow the journey of a girl and her elk companion, who meet after the former’s village is destroyed by one of the King’s sons. Consequently, the girl, battered and oblivious to who has behind the attack, sets out for revenge. But, like many revenge stories, as the girl pursues her quest she begins to unearth secrets about the King and his sons, realizing that not everything is how it seems.

The core of the game revolves around exploring a vast, interconnected world that is packed with secret locations and items to discover. The game’s combat, as described by the developers, is “deadly and punishing,” featuring other-worldly enemies and a world teeming with arcane lore. Additionally, Decay of Logos features a robust weapon and armor system, as well as a detailed leveling up system.

To celebrate the above announcement, the new partners have also released a brand-new trailer (pictured above), which shows off a healthy amount of combat, boss battles, and unique-looking enemy designs, as well as showcases the game’s beautiful world and environments. Personally, everything I’ve seen so far of the game has me excited. It evokes a bit of Zelda vibe, as well as a bit of Dark Souls vibe, which if you’re going to evoke any game, those two are pretty good choices.

A specific date beyond sometime this fall has not been divulged. Further, it is unclear how much Decay of Logos will cost when it launches, as well whether it will be a digital-only release, or also support a retail run.