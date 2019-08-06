Zelda-like Decay of Logos Gets a Release Date

Today, developer Amplify Creations and publisher Rising Star Games announced that the former’s fantasy action-RPG, Decay of Logos, is set to release for PlayStation 4 on August 27, for Nintendo Switch on August 29, and for Xbox One and PC (via Steam and Utomik) on August 30. And to accompany the release date announcement, the pair have also revealed a brand-new trailer showing off its gameplay and more.

As you can see in the trailer above, the title is clearly inspired by The Legend of Zelda. In it, you embark on a journey of revenge and betrayal that is set in motion following the destruction of the home and village of the game’s protagonist by the Crimson Knights.

“Find solace in your mystical elk companion as you battle the unforgiving foes that roam this once peaceful realm,” adds an official product description. “Venture into ancient ruins and dungeons in search of its rewards in a quest to find the truth behind the attack of Ada’s home.”

Amplify Creations also warns players that there’s a dark and treacherous force at work in the world that corrupts even its inhabitants. It also provides the following rundown of key features:

Third-person action / adventure RPG with an emphasis on player exploration and minimal hand-holding.

Challenging combat with high risk-reward battle system; various short and long-range weapons featuring different move sets, combos, and ancient magic.

Elk companion system; strengthen your bond with the mystical elk as you solve environmental puzzles and unravel sinister mysteries.

Deep lore and intricate voice-acted narrative that will leave you guessing until the end of your journey through the far-reaching ancestral high-fantasy world of Decay of Logos.

Decay of Logos will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a price-point or any additional ports.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up when it releases next month? If so, on what platform?