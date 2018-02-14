Deep Rock Galactic Comes to Early Access, Game Preview This Month

The dwarf-filled mining game Deep Rock Galactic is coming to both Early Access and Game Preview on Steam the Xbox One at the end of the month.

A co-op game that tasks players with mining dangerous worlds to gather resources and precious materials, Deep Rock Galactic is a mixture of FPS elements and games like Minecraft. Developer Ghost Ship Games and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing announced the upcoming early release of the game through Twitter with a release date for Feb. 28 announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is official! We are launching in Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox / Win 10 on February 28th!

Remember to wishlist and follow us on Steam: https://t.co/3I2hc0SR7s and follow us Xbox: https://t.co/5xHmMMzuWV#steam #earlyaccess #xbox #gamepreview #gamedev #coopgame pic.twitter.com/YjbYsuPtsZ — Deep Rock Galactic (@JoinDeepRock) February 14, 2018

Following the tests of the game that ran during both the closed and open alphas, the developers have been listening to players’ feedback on how the mining game could be improved. Over on the game’s Steam page, a new list of changes that make up what’s being called Update 7 were seen with additional biomes, missions, and various tweaks seen below.

Major new features

New Mission selection map with procedurally generated missions

Seven vastly different Biomes with new minerals and lots of new cave content

Kill Mission, Egg Hunt Mission and various secondary objectives added

Total overhaul of the UI, HUD & Menus

First-day-at-work Tutorial to help new miners get their bearings

Introducing Bosco, the all-purpose-drone, that will help you in SOLO Mode

Quick Join terminal added to player cabin (simple matchmaking)

Vanity Shop where you can buy new armors, hats and beards!

Memorial Hall added to Space Rig, showcases previous Closed Alpha testers and unlock statues

10+ different languages supported, translated by our awesome community!

Class Balance tweaks/features

Engineer: Sentry guns can now be recalled and refilled with ammo\

Scout: Grenade that paralyses enemies

Gunner: Lowered ammo for zipline gun

Using Pickaxe in combat is now less overpowered

Acid Spitter Glyphid added for more ranged threats

Overall tweaks to weapon stats and recoil/accuracy

Other/misc tweaks/features

Call Drop-Pod button on Molly to end the mission (when objective is fulfilled)

Deposit minerals on Drop-Pod, so greedy dwarves can collect gold while escaping

Lots of new dwarf voice lines and new Mission Control lines

Lots of new music tracks to set the mood

Mixer Interactivity for streaming added to the Option (Gameplay) menu

Sound effects and particles for different materials and in general, a lot of new particle and sound effects added

Many performance and stability improvements

Nice fading between various states of the game

Controller setup updated and rumble fixed

Hints on loading screen

Deep Rock Galactic enters both Early Access and the Xbox One’s Game Preview on Feb. 28.