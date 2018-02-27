Defiance 2050 Announced By Trion Worlds, Debuting On PS4, Xbox One and PC

Remember a few years ago when Trion Worlds released Defiance for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC? It was a bold experiment that tied in with a television series on SyFy at the time, in the hopes of immersing players into its expansive universe. Well, it appears to be making a comeback, but not quite in the way that you’d expect.

Trion has confirmed that it’s hard at work on Defiance 2050, a free-to-play game that’s rebuilt “from the ground up,” according to the developer, in the hopes of being an even stronger gameplay experience than ever before. The game is set to release sometime this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game takes place approximately 20 years following the Arkfall event, which wiped out millions of Votans and ended up making Earth looking like something out of the apocalypse. This actually leads to the more current events from the Defiance storyline, as players will explore their way through San Francisco, taking on various missions as they fight to stay alive.

The game’s rebuilding will bring it up to standard with the current generation hardware, according to the developer, with updated visuals and framerates, and improvements to gameplay systems.

“Defiance 2050 has been created with the original game’s community in mind,” said Matt Pettit, the Producer of Defiance 2050. “The team has been listening to feedback and taking some helpful cues from fans to really create the Defiance experience that people have wanted for a long time. Defiance 2050 marks a shift for the game that goes beyond the change from the year 2046 to 2050, and we are absolutely thrilled to hear what people think of it.”

You can check out the announcement trailer above, as well as a developer update for the game below. It doesn’t currently have a release date, but it’s scheduled for summer 2018. Trion Worlds is planning a closed beta, and will open up sign-ups for it very soon. We’ll let you know when they launch.

As for whether Defiance 2050 will be as successful as the original game has yet to be seen, but opening the game up to a new audience certainly can’t hurt.