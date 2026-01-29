Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Game of January 2026

The final free game of January 2026 on the Epic Games Store is now available to download. For the most part, January has been a pretty good month for PC freebies on the Epic Store. Since the start of the year, Epic has given away titles like Chivalry 2, Bloons TD 6, and both entries in the Styx series, just to name a few. Now, it’s closing out January with a free game that might be lesser known to many EGS users but still warrants checking out.

Starting today, January 29th, and lasting until February 5th at 11am, Definitely Not Fried Chicken is free on the Epic Games Store. Released in 2023 and developed by Dope Games, Definitely Not Fried Chicken is a business management sim where players will look to grow a drug and restaurant empire. This simultaneous objective of growing a legitimate fast food business while also building an illegal operation gives DNFC a multi-layered focus that makes for an engaging gameplay experience.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken seems to be most clearly influenced by the acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad, which also happens to feature a fast food chain that serves as a front for a drug business. Even if you’re not a fan of the hit AMC TV show, though, anyone who enjoys the sim genre should find something enticing with this giveaway. Reviews for Definitely Not Fried Chicken have been “Mostly Positive” on Steam, which means that this is a strong freebie for Epic to hand out. It also happens to save users $25, which is the usual cost of the game when it’s not free.

To learn more about Definitely Not Fried Chicken and whether or not it might be of interest to you, you can find the game’s official synopsis and gameplay trailer below.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken

About: “Definitely Not Fried Chicken is a business management sim with a Twist!

Grow your drugs trade through legitimate fronts by managing both sides of the business. Acquire new ‘businesses’, meet new clientele, develop more potent narcotics, make lots of money and leave a city in ruin! Set in a sunshine soaked city in the glamorous 80’s, DNFC will test your entrepreneurial business skills.”

