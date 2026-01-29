Tomb Raider I–VI Remastered Hits 66% Off, But Only For 48 Hours

Lara Croft’s classic adventures have never been more affordable. For a strictly limited time, Fanatical is offering Tomb Raider I–VI Remastered at a 66% discount.

This complete restoration of the franchise’s original titles combines nostalgic gameplay with updated visuals, making it the perfect opportunity for longtime fans and curious newcomers alike to experience the series that defined action-adventure gaming.

Limited-Time Savings

Tomb Raider I–VI Remastered is now available for just $18.52, down from its regular price of $54.48. This exceptional discount is part of Fanatical’s Star Deal program, which means the offer will only remain active for 48 hours, ending after January 30th. Buyers receive an official Steam key with instant delivery, allowing immediate access to all six remastered classics.

The Remastered collection often goes on sale, but at its special 66%-off price, it’s an even better opportunity for PC gamers looking to add these iconic titles to their Steam library at a fraction of the standard cost.

The Complete Classic Collection

The remastered bundle delivers six definitive Lara Croft adventures along with their expansion content:

Tomb Raider I + Unfinished Business

Tomb Raider II + The Gold Mask

Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider V: Chronicles

Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

This bundle collects the entire original era of Tomb Raider, offering dozens of hours of gameplay across diverse global settings, from the treacherous caves of Peru to the ancient temples of Cambodia and beyond.

Modern Touches, Classic Experience

What makes this remastered collection so worthwhile is its preservation. Players can instantly toggle between the original polygonal graphics and enhanced visuals at any point during gameplay. This makes sure the authentic experience remains intact while providing visual improvements that make the games more accessible to newer audiences.

The collection still has the precise control schemes and gameplay mechanics that made the series legendary, with challenging puzzles, precarious platforming sequences, and tense combat encounters with both wildlife and human baddies.

Why This Star Deal Deserves Attention

The collection has garnered “Very Positive” user reviews on Steam (coming in at 90% Positive), confirming that the remastering effort has successfully preserved what fans loved about the originals while making necessary quality-of-life improvements.

Still need convincing? If you fall into one of these categories, Tomb Raider I–VI Remastered is probably right for you:

Longtime Tomb Raider fans looking to revisit formative gaming memories

Action-adventure fans who missed these influential titles the first time around

Steam Deck owners looking to enjoy these classics on-the-go

Budget-conscious gamers wanting to get a ton of value from six complete games at a single low price

Secure Your Copy Before Time Runs Out

With the 48-hour window closing in, players should act quickly to lock in this historic discount. Once the Star Deal expires, the collection will return to its standard pricing, making this the best moment to add these definitive action-adventure classics to your library.

Visit Fanatical now to claim Tomb Raider I–VI Remastered at 66% off before this limited-time opportunity bites the dust faster than a T-Rex versus dual pistols.