Delayed Open-World RPG Sets New Release Date (And It’s Soon)

Just a few weeks into January, one of the month’s most exciting new releases got delayed. Originally planned to arrive on January 28th, the open-world RPG based on the popular The Seven Deadly Sins anime got pushed back. At the time, we knew that Netmarble was aiming for a March release for its free-to-play RPG. But the developer didn’t give a specific release date. Now, we finally have a confirmed new release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins. Or should I say release dates, because it’s headed to a few platforms earlier than others.

On February 12th, Netmarble finally confirmed the new release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins. The game will now hit PC via Steam and PS5 on March 16th. Then, it will arrive on mobile platforms (Apple App Store, Google Play, and Google Play Games) on March 23rd. This is an interesting pivot, given that the game was originally expected to hit all platforms on the same date. But it does mean that those of us planning to check out the anime-inspired RPG on PS5 or Steam have just about a month to wait.

The latest notice from the Netmarble team thanks players for their continued interest in the upcoming open-world RPG. Then, it goes on to confirm that the development team has been “fully dedicated to enhancing the game’s overall quality” with the extra time provided by the release delay. When The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin was originally delayed, Netmarble noted that it planned to take some extra time to respond to feedback from the game’s Closed Beta. Specific changes included addressing issues with controls, combat, nd the game’s UI.

While the latest update doesn’t specifically address the changes that have been made, it’s likely that they fall into those core areas. Now, it seems that Netmarble is ready to confirm a new release date for the game. That said, the blog post does note that “the announced schedule is subject to change.” So, while having a specific release date makes it more likely we’ll get to play The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin in March, there’s no guarantee.

The free-to-play open-world RPG will now arrive on March 16th for PS5 and Steam, then mobile devices one week later on March 23rd. Netmarble didn’t share exactly what led to the decision to release the game on some platforms earlier than others. The game was originally scheduled to release during a month with relatively few big releases. Now, it will instead hit the market in March, alongside big anticipated games like Pokemon Pokopia (March 5th), Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (March 13th), and Crimson Desert (March 19th). Even so, as a free-to-play offering centered on a popular anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has the potential to be a big hit.

Pre-registration for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is currently available on the game’s official website, as well as via mobile app stores. Signing up early for the game will unlock in-game rewards, including a guaranteed hero, extra Draw Tickets, and upgrade materials. This language seems to confirm that a gacha character pull mechanic will be at least part of the monetization strategy for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

