Upcoming Open-World RPG Could Be the Pirate Game We’ve Been Waiting For

Pirates have always been a mainstay in pop culture, aided no doubt by the stunning success of Pirates of the Caribbean in the 2000s. And yet, there are surprisingly few good pirate video games to this day. 2018’s Sea of Thieves is a top contender, and you might say Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is a great pirate game, as well. But in recent years, most games promising plundering on the high seas have ended with disappointment.

Many pirate fans had high expectations for Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones, which was first revealed back in 2017. However, development took longer than anticipated, and when Skull and Bones did finally make its debut in 2024, it was poorly received. Despite multiple patches and updates since then, the highly anticipated open-world pirate RPG remains at a Mixed rating on Steam. And that leaves gamers hungry for a new pirate game that will deliver on the devious scallywag adventures of our dreams. With the latest gameplay trailer for Sea of Remnants, it looks like we could have a new contender.

Sea of Remnants Could Finally Give Us the Pirate Game Of Our Dreams

Sea of Remnants is an upcoming open-world RPG from developer Joker Studio. It will be published by NetEase Games, the team behind hit free-to-play titles like Marvel Rivals. The game was first revealed at the summer PlayStation State of Play, but the hype is truly taking off thanks to a recently released deep-dive gameplay preview trailer.

The trailer opens up with a cinematic setup for the game’s story, which centers on a world filled with pirate puppets. From there, we get a look at what playing Sea of Remnants will look like. The trailer includes a look at gambling mini-games, world exploration, and social interactions. Of course, we also see pirate ship gameplay and combat in action.

From the looks of it, Sea of Remnants will offer a solid blend of on-land and ocean exploration. It teases platforming and puzzle elements, along with naval and on-land combat. So far, this seems to strike a better balance than the sea-centric vibes Skull and Bones offered at launch. I still feel seasick thinking about the hours I put into that one. Sea of Remnants looks to offer a compelling mix of whimsy and fun, with varied gameplay that just might finally let gamers live the pirate lives of our dreams.

Of course, expectations have been high before, only to be dashed when games launched full of bugs and lacking in actual content. It’s hard to say whether Sea of Remnants will truly deliver until the game is actually in our hands. But initial looks are certainly promising, and we should know more about the open-world RPG soon enough.

Some Gamers Will Get to Check Out Sea of Remnants Sooner Than You Think

Image courtesy of Joker Studio and NetEase Games

Sea of Remnants is aiming for a 2026 release window, with the exact release date not yet confirmed. However, alongside the gameplay preview, NetEase has revealed the date for the game’s Closed Alpha Test. Approved alpha testers will get a first look at Sea of Remnants starting on February 5th. Interested parties can apply to alpha test the open-world pirate RPG via the official Sea of Remnants Discord account.

Whether we hear feedback directly at this time or not remains to been, as early tests like these often come with NDAs attached. However, hopefully players will be able to get a sense of what’s to come with this game and provide feedback that will help shape the future of Sea of Remnants. Subsequent open beta tests ahead of the game’s full launch are also a possibility, though none have been announced thus far.

The game itself will launch for PC via Steam and PS5 later this year. It is currently available to wishlist if you want to make sure you’re first in line when Sea of Remnants releases.

Do you like the looks of Sea of Remnants so far?