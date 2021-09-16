Deltarune Chapter 2 Release Date Revealed

Toby Fox, the beloved creator of Undertale, has revealed that Deltarune Chapter 2 finally has a release date: September 17th at 8 p.m. ET! That’s right, the long-awaited second chapter of the game is coming in less than two days, and fans are understandably very excited. The previous chapter released nearly three years ago, so it’s been a pretty long wait! Fox made the announcement during a livestream celebrating Undertale‘s sixth anniversary, and it quickly led to Deltarune trending on Twitter. Fox had previously indicated that the rest of the game’s chapters would release at the same time, so it’s not entirely clear if plans have changed.

Fox’s Tweet announcing Deltarune Chapter 2‘s release date can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/tobyfox/status/1438331420154368003

In addition to the release date announcement, the game’s official website has also posted some information about how the new chapter will work with data from the previous one. Players that wish to transfer their data from Deltarune Chapter 1 must have completion data, which is achieved by rolling credits and going to sleep in the player’s bed at the end. Players that have switched computers in the last three years don’t have to have save data to enjoy Chapter 2. According to Fox, “as long as you generally remember what happened story-wise, you’ll be fine.”

There are still a few unanswered questions about Deltarune Chapter 2. The chapter will be available on PC and Mac, but it’s unclear when Chapter 2 will release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The price for Chapter 2 also has yet to be announced. The first chapter is available as a free download on all three platforms, but Fox has previously stated that there might be a charge for subsequent chapters. With Deltarune Chapter 2‘s release imminent, it seems that we’ll have some answers in the very near future! It’s been a heck of a long wait for fans; hopefully the finished product will prove worth it.

Are you planning to check out Deltarune Chapter 2 when it releases? What did you think of the game’s first chapter? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!