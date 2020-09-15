Undertale Developer Shares Deltarune Chapter 2 Update, New Screenshots

✖

Undertale developer Toby Fox has, on the 5th anniversary of the original video game, shared an update on the status of Deltarune Chapter 2's development alongside new screenshots. If you are not already familiar, Deltarune is the second video game in the same series as Undertale, and is releasing in chapters. The first chapter released on October 31, 2018, and it would appear that the second chapter will be completed in terms of content by the end of the year.

"Development started around March 2019 [on Deltarune Chapter 2]and a 99% work was spent on investigating engines alternate to GameMaker, which I used for Chapter 1," Fox states in the new update. "Without getting into the details, I decided a few months ago to go back to GameMaker after all. It still felt like the best fit for the project. So using Chapter 1 as a base, we've started creating Chapter 2 since May 2020."

DELTARUNE Development Status Update (Sept. 15th 2020)https://t.co/9z8AmnJkx5 — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 15, 2020

Happy 5th Anniversary!

The UNDERTALE website was updated.

🐕👉Update on DELTARUNE's Status

🐕👉New character dialogue [from the Alarm Clock]

🐕👉Line Stickers

❗Don't miss the concert and new merch at 7PM PDT! https://t.co/ZoNSs0haVT — UNDERTALE / DELTARUNE (@UnderTale) September 15, 2020

You can check out some of the new screenshots from Deltarune Chapter 2 below:

(Photo: Toby Fox)

(Photo: Toby Fox)

Undertale is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in terms of current-gen platforms. Deltarune Chapter 1 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Deltarune Chapter 2 does not yet have a release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Undertale franchise, so to speak, right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Deltarune Chapter 2 so far? Are you excited to play it when it releases?