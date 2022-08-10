Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update

The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.

More specifically, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Update 1.50 has added Group Match to the video game's online mode. "Group Matches allow up to eight players to gather in a single room and play matches against each other," the press release announcing the release of the DLC and free update reads in part. "Two players will fight in each match while the others spectate. Players can either join up with friends, join a random public room, or create a room of their own to host other players."

The “Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack” is now on sale!



Buy the pack today to unlock Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) as a playable character in Versus mode, along with new quotes and profile photos.

https://t.co/Cfhn2dyU7t pic.twitter.com/FGj9TOo8HT — Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (NA/EU) (@demonslayer_hc) August 10, 2022

In general, the additional DLC characters are all based on the Entertainment District Arc on the Demon Slayer manga and anime. Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, is already available with the Advanced Demon Form of Nezuko having been released today. Upcoming DLC characters include the main trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they appear in the arc as well as the demons Daki and Gyutaro.

More broadly, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles or Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Additional Character Pack DLC includes the already released Tengen Uzui and Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) as well as the unreleased Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District), Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District), Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District), Daki, and Gyutaro. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise in general right here.

What do you think about the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles DLC characters so far? Are you excited to play as Nezuko's Advanced Demon Form? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!