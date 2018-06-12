Bloodborne Developer From Software Announces Deracine

Following Sony’s E3 2018 press conference, developer From Software — who you may recognize from Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and more — announced a brand-new game called Déraciné, a story adventure title exclusively for the PlayStation VR.

Being created in collaboration with SIE Japan and described as a mixture between a visual novel and adventure game, Déraciné represents something new and different for the prestigious Japanese developer, and appears to be on a much smaller scale than some of the projects it has made a name for itself shipping in this industry.

Here’s a brief elevator pitch of the game via From Software:

“Deracine is a brand new story adventure created by the renowned Bloodborne developer, From Software, available exclusively on PlayStation VR. As a spirit summoned by a young girl in a secluded boarding school, the player must prove its existence and build a unique bond with the students through clever interactions. As the mystery of the story unfolds, the spirit must use its ability to manipulate the forces of life and time to change the fate of the pupils.”

Déraciné is in development exclusively for PlayStation VR, slated to release sometime this year, though when exactly, hasn’t been divulged. Further, a price-point is unknown.

From Software creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki, who’s leading the project, accompanied the announcement with the following message:

“This title got its start when I asked myself whether I could recreate the classic adventure game with its relaxed pace in virtual reality, giving users an entirely unique experience. SIE was interested, and I am very grateful to have them as a partner as we develop this game together.

“The result is that the concept behind the title has changed little since those initial thoughts, and Déraciné has a warm, peculiar feel to it that is completely different from anything we have done before. I’d love for as many users as possible to give it a try.”

Source: PlayStation Blog