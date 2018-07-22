Destination Pokemon Merch Available Now

With so many things going on in Pokemon GO recently and the revelation of the Nintendo Switch getting their own Pokemon additions to their gaming library, fans of these pocket monsters are all about showing off their love for this iconic franchise. From Kanto, to Alola, there’s quite a few new ways to show off what you love for the fandom you’re a part of.

Personally, the Destination Pokemon backpack is my favourite, and it was only recently added to the official Pokemon store! According to the product listing, “Time to grab a few things and go—with this Destination Pokémon Backpack, you get a comfortable design, a cool pattern featuring regions from Kanto to Alola, and quality zippers, straps, and padding to help your trip go smoothly. Whether you’re heading out to school or work or challenging the Elite Four, this bag will help make sure you get there with your gear intact!”

“Here’s a tumbler that’s been around the world of Pokémon and back again! It holds 16 ounces of your favorite beverage, and it fits neatly in the cupholder of your favorite vehicle—so you can hit the road for even more adventures!”

“Record your journeys in these three mini journals, each containing 50 ruled pages and decorated by a colorful cover featuring the known regions of the Pokémon world. Their compact size makes it a breeze to keep your thoughts organized, make a list, or take notes whether you’re at home, school, the office, or on the go.”

“Show the world the many places you’ve explored on your Pokémon travels! From the magnificent S.S. Anne in Kanto to the fiery Wela Volcano of Alola, the landmarks and Pokémon pictured on these stickers represent the seven known regions of the Pokémon world.”

“Explore the beautiful world of Pokémon—and bring home seven posters that show where you’ve been! From Kanto and Johto to Kalos and Alola, the scenery of these regions is beautifully captured in this set of unique artwork. And with silhouettes of famous Pokémon from each region, these are sure to be a hit in your home, school, or office!”

Interested in scooping up something for yourself? Check out the official website right here.