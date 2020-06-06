Destiny 2 Players React to Long Almighty Event

Destiny 2’s big Almighty event came to an end an hour and a half after it started on Saturday with the result being the Almighty spaceship being shot down by Rasputin. A barrage of missiles lit the spaceship up and sent it barreling towards the ground, but it took quite a while for that to happen. Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT following Bungie’s announcement and a directive for players to be at the Tower at that time, it took over an hour before the action really began. Most players who witnessed the event applauded Bungie for pulling off the event but said expectations about the timeframe could’ve been laid out better beforehand.

This Almighty event featured the destruction of the ship of the same name and was the first live event of its kind that’s taken place in the game. The culmination of the event was filled with flashes in space and a fiery trail behind the Almighty as it crashed with crowds filling the Tower social area to watch everything go down.

All that was preceded by a lot of waiting as missiles were launched and small explosions went off in the distance, and even that beginning of the actual event had a lot of waiting before it as well. The clip below from DrLupo’s stream showed what happened towards the end once things started picking up.

Lars Bakken, the creative lead for Destiny 2 during the Season of the Worthy, shared a thanks with followers after the event’s conclusion and called it a “grand idea” and “a labor of love” by the Destiny 2 team.

Thank you all so much for joining us for what we internally called “Almighty Live”. It was a grand idea, required a lot of new tech that didn’t exist, and importantly was a labor of love by the team. Take care of yourselves and we’re glad you’re along for the ride. #Destiny2 — Lars Bakken #BlackLivesMatter (@lars_bakken) June 6, 2020

Players similarly applauded the event even if it took a while for anything to really happen. The Destiny 2 community seems positive so far about the idea of future live events in the game so long as players have a better expectation of when they should be around to see the action and how long these sorts of events will last.

You can see some of those reactions below. Be sure to keep an eye on Bungie’s communications within the next few weeks as we learn more about the next chapter of Destiny 2 on June 9th.