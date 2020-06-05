Destiny 2 Almighty Event: How to Watch and What to Expect

Something’s going down in Destiny 2 soon, and players are getting a front-seat look at the action if they tune in at the right time to see what’s planned. Bungie’s been teasing the future of Destiny 2 numerous times recently in a buildup to the game’s next chapter, and in the latest of those teases, it was confirmed that an event would take place on Saturday. Rasputin’s taking aim at the Almighty, the spaceship that’s set course for the Last City, which certainly makes it sound like the ship will get blown to bits, but it’s quite possible things won’t go as planned.

The buildup to the event has consisted of multiple teasers following Bungie’s confirmation that it’d have more to share on the future of the game soon. While some of the teasers have been brief videos and others have been more creative, the latest one shows only a static image of the Almighty along with a time for when players can tune into the event.

To make sure you don’t miss what’s planned, see the details below so that you can properly witness the Almighty event planned for Saturday.

Rasputin is at full power. Tomorrow at 10AM PT we take aim at the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/Lkx8gFr5m7 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 5, 2020

When Does the Event Start?

According to the tweet above, the Almighty event will start on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. That time might not sync up well with everybody’s time zones, but if you’re in the game at that time, you shouldn’t have to worry about missing whatever’s happening.

The event will undoubtedly surface on YouTube and other places afterwards, so even if you’re not in the game yourself, you can catch it then or just watch some streamers attend the event when it happens.

How to Watch the Event

Similarly to the live events in games largely popularized by Fortnite’s big end-of-season events, there’s a time and a place to arrive in Destiny 2. We know we need to be there at 10 a.m. PT, and when asked for more information, Bungie creative lead Lars Bakken said players will want to make sure they’re in the Tower at the daily reset time.

You will want to be in the Tower at daily reset (10am Pacific Time). Not sure what time zone you’re in, so plan accordingly. — Lars Bakken #BlackLivesMatter (@lars_bakken) June 5, 2020

What’s Happening During the Event?

It’s impossible to give a play-by-play of what will happen, but the wording makes it evident that Rasputin’s going to take a shot at the Almighty. How that will play out remains to be seen, but a bug players encountered in April may be some indication of what’s to come. It showed damage that perhaps foreshadows things not going so smoothly during the Almighty encounter, but given the timeframe, things could’ve easily changed between then and now, assuming that’s even what the bug was foreshadowing.

The Next Chapter of Destiny 2

Regardless of what happens during Saturday’s event, this won’t be the end of the Destiny 2 news players are getting within the next couple of days. Bungie announced this week its plans to reveal the next chapter of Destiny 2 on June 9th, so expect to have some questions left unanswered after this weekend’s event that’ll be resolved at a later date.

