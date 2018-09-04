Destiny 2 Annual Pass Features New Locations, No New Planets

It’s almost time, Destiny 2 fans – Forsaken is upon us which means a plethora of new content for players of the MMO to enjoy and new challenges for our Guardians to face. Director Steve Cotton recently gave players the low-down on their new Annual Pass including what’s new and what won’t match up to original expectations.

Speaking with Polygon, Cotton mentioned “We’re going to have new places to check out. Sorry, I should be specific. What we call ‘bubbles’ or new spaces; I’m not saying new planets.”

At first his initial statement may have had a silent “at this time” at the end of the new planets portion, but the director was quick to clarify that there were going to be no new planets added … at least not this year.

According to Bungie, “The Forsaken Annual Pass is different than the traditional post-launch Destiny expansions we’ve delivered in years past. Black Armory, Joker’s Wild and Penumbra will offer a range of different experiences that consist of new endgame activities and modes, discovery, and challenges that escalate, ebb, and flow over time, with each offering prestigious rewards.

Annual Pass content will release throughout the year, working in concert with our free Seasons to help keep the world alive and fresh. Black Armory, Joker’s Wild, and Penumbra each deliver multiple beats that span the length of a given Season. We believe the overall experience will feel markedly different to Destiny players, in a really good way.”

You can see their full roadmap for the year ahead here on their most recent blog post. As for Forsaken, the newest expansion is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“”Cayde-6 has paid the ultimate price. Now, the hunt is on for the man responsible, Uldren Sov. Avenge Cayde in Destiny’s most transformative experience yet, and track down Uldren and his Barons. It will take every Titan, Warlock, and Hunter to storm the Reef and put Uldren in the ground.” the expansion reads – are you ready?