Destiny 2 Anti-Cheat Error Leads to Wrongful Bans

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed that some players were incorrectly banned this week due to "human error" related to new cheat detection software. A statement released by the company on Twitter says that the team has deactivated the software and is currently working to fix any issues that may have occurred as a result. As of this writing, there has been no official information given regarding the number of players unfairly banned. However, the next edition of This Week at Bungie will provide more details about the issue, and how the company is working to get things resolved.

"Human error on a new cheat detection caused some incorrect bans to occur this week. We've turned the new detection off while we investigate the error and process the related unbans. All preexisting anti-cheat systems are still in effect," Bungie wrote on Twitter. "More details to come in this week's TWAB."

Following the Tweet, many Destiny 2 players shared their frustrations with the issue, and their hopes that Bungie will make it right to those unfairly banned. Of course, many players are disappointed that it took Bungie so long to issue a response, as many had been vocal about it on social media over the weekend. Meanwhile, other fans have expressed irritation with the lack of an actual apology in the statement.

Cheating has become a very real problem in online games, and developers like Bungie are constantly working to stay one step ahead of anyone that tries to ruin the experience for others. Unfortunately, some anti-cheat measures go too far, or work in a way that actually hurts players that are following the rules. Hopefully Bungie will take steps to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen again!

Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you unfairly banned in Destiny 2 over the last few days? Are you frustrated that it took so long for Bungie to respond to the problem? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!