Destiny 2 Details Upcoming Major Armor Changes

Today, Bungie hosted a special Destiny 2 livestream dedicated to the game’s big and upcoming armor 2.0 update, which will drastically rework the game’s armor system. And what PS4, Xbox One, and PC players have to look forward to is more customization, new stats, new ways to use mods, and much more. Best yet, the update will hit before Shadowkeep launches in October.

If you missed the livestream, you can catch it for yourself right HERE. It’s roughly an hour long though. So, if you don’t have an hour to burn just to learn about the nitty-gritty changes coming to armor in the game, you can catch yourself up with the highlights list below, provided by Reddit user StryderXGaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Solstice armor will become armor 2.0 on Oct 1st ( Talk to Banshee-44 / gives upgrade pack of purple sol gear 2.0)

Light Bump to but not sure how high. Saw exotics in stream at 810 light level

Adding Intel / Dex / Strgth scale from 0-100 not 1-10 Each 10 points for stat goes into a new tier and aspect boost

Glimmer bump to 250k

New eye of the gate lord shown on character screen Ghost shown over character and sparrow behind guardian on character screen as well.

Exotics automatically changed in world and in collection to armor 2.0 version with a fixed roll and can still get different rolls.

No randomized perks on armor / replaced with energy and slots

Each armor has an energy type and energy can be upgraded

Only matching mods can go into matching armor. Armor with void energy either needs void mods or any type mods

Each mod requires an amount of energy to slot into your armor

Socketing mods cost glimmer

Mods Don’t go away when used, mods are unlocked and kept and can be used however many times you want for experimenting builds. Unlocked mods last forever

Armor energy upgrades cost glimmer / legendary shards / ascendant shards (new item)

Fully upgraded armor gets +2 to all stats

Multiple different sources for materials like enchantment cores and ascendant shards

Can upgrade some materials into other materials somehow find out more at gamescon, but NF will be a part of it. More focus on being able to earn what you need without RNG

Ammo finders are specific to each weapon now not just. Primary / Energy / Heavy and have been tweaked to work better than finders do currently in game.

Looks like each armor has 3 mod slots with 10 energy at max level. So either 2 4 cost mods and a 2 mod for a total of 10 or any combo to get close to or at 10 points.

Have to weigh what perks weapons have compared to how you want to play when it comes to socketing mods

Mods have to acquire mods b4 they can be used. Mods will drop from 3 different sources. Gunsmith on rotations / Gunsmith packages / World Engrams or other pinnacle engram sources, no guesswork on how to get mods.

Traction and other armor specific mods will still be in those specific pieces like boots and traction

Armor energy types and mods will be shown on hover over in the character UI

Universal armor ornaments are now a thing. Can equip what you want to your armor pieces.

Exotics looks cant be overwritten like purples can but everything else can

Can still use armor glows from Sol armor 2.0 pieces

Fusion rifle and linear fusion rifle have different mods now not all under fusion rifles.

Mobility / Resilience / Recovery / Discipline / Intellect / Strength are the stats on armor pieces now

Pressing down while in a piece of armor now brings up the appearance screen for that piece of armor

Still no shaders on exotic ornaments from what I can tell

Bottom tree void hunter got a buff, need to get screen caps. Good synergy between smoke bomb and grenade now. Smoke bomb resets grenade. Grenade tick damage from grenade regens smoke bomb.

Each piece of armor looks like it has at least 10 mods that can be used in it, haven’t seen under 10 per piece. Some showing more than 10 that can be applied

Artifacts grant new mods over each season, will change in seasons.

Mods dismantle into mod components than you can turn into banshee

Ammo drops have glows now to show the working perks and an on screen buff to tell you

Everything will drop 2.0 versions after Oct 1 – even old content

Warlock auto aim buddy doesn’t break camo from a hunter.

Classes are now shown next to character name in world.

Enemies glow yellow / orange when you can proc a finisher. Subtle but noticeable

WEAPONS OF LIGHT BUFF FROM DANCE DOME! CD when outside of dome

As you can see, Bungie is tweaking a lot, which it’s been doing across the looter-shooter recently. At the moment, fans seemed pretty pleased with the changes. And if hardcore fans are happy that means general fans should be smitten as well.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.