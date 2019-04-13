Report: Sony Is The Reason ‘Destiny 2’ Doesn’t Have Character Transfers

When Bungie and Activision announced that Destiny 2 wouldn’t have character transfers, Destiny fans were not only outraged, but confused. When Bungie shipped the first Destiny, it said that you’d be with the same Guardian for years to come. In other words, it was obvious the intent would be to allow players to carry over their guardians to Destiny 2. But this didn’t happen, and at the time it wasn’t clear why.

However, according to Kotaku reporter Jason Schrier on the latest episode of the Splitscreen podcast, Bungie wanted to allow players to transfer over their characters from the first game to the second game, but Sony Interactive Entertainment blocked the move. Further details aren’t divulged, but presumably when Sony blocked character transfers in the PS4 version, Bungie had to scrap it from every version. As you will know, for the first and second game, Sony was an advertising partner, which means Bungie probably didn’t want to tick it off by clipping the feature from the PS4 version of the game, but not the Xbox One and PC versions.

Of course, this report should be taken with a grain of salt. While Jason Schrier has a history of reliable scoops — including of the Destiny variety — it’s still unofficial information. However, it is the only information we’ll probably get on the topic, because I doubt Bungie or Sony will ever speak about it. Maybe the former eventually, but probably not. It’s simply not worth irking Sony over at this point.

It will be interesting to see how closely Bungie works with Sony now that it’s no longer with Activision. If this is true, I can’t imagine it will, but if Sony is the market leader come the time of Destiny 3, well, what can you do.

