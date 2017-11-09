Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris – Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Expansion

Now that Destiny 2 is available for all platforms, Bungie is making good on their promise of post-campaign goodness. As season 2 kicks off with its own additions to the sequel, Curse of Osiris aims to bring a new narrative to the world of Destiny in the form of a fresh expansion for Guardians to dive into.

Now that we have the official trailer for what Curse of Osiris has to offer, it’s time to prepare for the new storyline and because of that – here is our compilation of everything you need to know about what’s in store for players in Destiny 2.

Trailer and the basics:

“Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey.”

The first expansion picks up right where the main storyline ends with Ikora seeking the Guardian’s aid one more. The mission is to find Osiris in an effort to prevent utter catastrophe shortly after the light has been recovered. Osiris is not one to be trifled with – In fact, he’s the most notorious Warlock in history as well as Ikora’s mentor.

What’s new:

Curse of Osiris will bring players into the controversy surrounding the powerful warlock and challenges Guardians to dive deep into the mystery surrounding his disappearance. The new expansion brings several interesting things to the play experience, including new characters, a new destination, and The Lighthouse – a new social space.

Equipped with a new sassy ghost by the name of Sagira, players will be tasked with taking the fight to Mercury to discover lore dripping with exile and uncovered mysteries. It also brings back a little something from the first title: Brother Vance. He will aid Guardians into tracking down Osiris throughout the Infinite Forest.

A new social space will also be available called The Lighthouse. Like the other ones available in-game, it offers its own secrets that players must find throughout the nooks and crannies of the newest space. Though … no soccer. Yet.

The Vexx

Curse of Osiris will allow players, for the first time, to dive deep into the backstory surrounding the Vexx. We’ve fought them, we’ve killed them – now it’s time to know them. When Guardians first step foot on Mercury, Vexx from all timelines begin to flood the area – each with purpose and drive within their movements. This keys players into the notion that something big is about to go down and it’s up to you to find out what it is.

With the new quests, new characters to meet, and new adventures on the horizon – Curse of Osiris offers a different kind of challenge with a few perks. The power level cap will raise to 330, while the character level cap raises to 25. More incentive to dive back into the role of Guardian and protect the universe torn apart by turmoil.

Destiny 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Curse of Osiris releases on December 5th.