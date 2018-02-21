Destiny 2 Dev Roadmap Has a Few Hiccups, D1’s Rumble Returns to the Crucible

It’s been a rough go for Destiny 2 since launch, as Bungie continues to do what they can to make good on their promise to players to be more transparent and more receptive to fan feedback. Earlier this year, the developers of the space MMO revealed an extensive outline for what’s next for the shooter. The 2018 outline seemed to include many of the features and fixes players have been asking for.

Since the announcement, the dev team over at Bungie have continued with their weekly updates to chisel away at that big goal list. That being said, the next part might have come across a few bumps in the road.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update that went live today didn’t include everything it was meant to, bumping a few of the projected interjections to a later date. Here’s what Bungie had to say in their latest blog post:

“With today’s update we’ve moved a few items out to later releases – this is because we are trying to ensure each feature we add hits a sufficiently high quality bar. So while we really wanted to get Nightfall Strike Unique Weapons into your hands next week to coincide with Nightfall Scoring, it’s more important that each of those rewards live up to the difficulty it will take to earn them. They have to be super cool, so we’re giving the artists extra time to make sure they are… super cool. Mod System Improvements are also still planned, but will not be available when 1.2.0 is released. We’ll give more details on when to expect these changes at a future date.



We also have a big addition we’re eager share – Rumble will be joining 6v6 Iron Banner and Mayhem in our new rotating weekly Crucible playlist in 1.1.4. We want to make sure players have a more diverse set of game modes available in both Crucible and Private Matches. Doubles is also planned to return, but we do not have an exact release date just yet. Keep an eye out for next week’s TWAB where we’ll go into more depth with our future Crucible plans.”

At least the Prestige Nightfall Challenge Cards are on schedule for February 27th! Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.