Destiny 2 Director Says They Are “Not Working on Weapons 2.0”

We are only a few weeks away from the massive Shadowkeep expansion for Destiny 2, which will be bringing a plethora of goodies for players. Among some of the improvements will be armor 2.0, bringing some rather drastic changes to the popular Bungie title. Part of these changes will be the ability to use universal ornaments, allowing players to put together builds without sacrificing looks. That said, fans hoping for a similar overhaul to weapons may be disappointed to learn that nothing of the sort is in the works, according to director Luke Smith.

During a recent episode of the Kinda Funny Games show, Smith noted that they are “not working on weapons 2.0” as they feel the weapons are already in a good place. “We’re looking at weapons overall right now. There’s a long, long, probably 2000 words, deleted scene from the director’s cut that’s really looking at things like infusion in weapons and the relationships we want players to think of [with] their weapons in Destiny,” Smith said. “We’re not working on weapons 2.0 right now.”

“It’s the type of thing where we could bet on that right now, but what we really are looking at is how are going to continue to grow buildcrafting,” he continued. “And that’s the frontier we’re exploring right now. I can imagine at some point taking a look at weapons down the road, but I think that’s pretty fair down the road.

“I think there’s some stuff that we’re going to continue to improve about weapons, like I’ve been seeing a bunch of chatter and sentiment around, like, ‘We want certain weapons from certain activities to feel more special.’ I think there’s good feedback that I’ve been seeing there. But there’s not an active, ‘Let’s overhaul weapons!’ Nope, those are good. Let’s figure out what the behavior we want players to have, like the emotion we want them to feel with their items, and figure out what the right thing to do with weapons is once we have that answer.”

