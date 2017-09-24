Here’s A Humorous Destiny 2 Easter Egg Revolving Around Accidental Deaths

Destiny 2 is loaded with all sorts of secrets, bonuses and goodies that devoted players no doubt have racked up by now. But there are also a few humorous Easter eggs thrown in for good measure, and eagle-eyed players will no doubt enjoy what they have to offer.

One particular one was discovered by a Twitter user by the name of (REZO) Fury, who posted a couple of images on their wall to showcase what it's made of. And if you're a gamer seeking out secrets, it's well worth tracking down just to see how much it changes.

"Saw this in the hangar in the tower, went and jumped off the side and it updated lol I love this #Destiny2 #PS4share", the user shared, and it involves once of those signs that you normally see at an office or factory, indicating how many days the place has gone without an accident.

The sign clearly reads "X number of days since last accident," and when (REZO) Fury gets their start, it reads 001. But then they decide to commit suicide by jumping over the edge, and when they return to the sign a moment later, it comes back reading 000.

If you need assistance finding this sign, just look for where Cayde-6 and Amanda usually hang out. You'll see the larger print that says "Site Safety", with the smaller print right underneath.

It's a small Easter egg, but a pretty neat one, and as you can see from the screenshots, it's quite functional. So if you're got some time to kill – or just want to see something neat that actually counts your death, even accidentally – then head over to the Hangar and see what changes for you.

There are plenty of other Easter eggs within the game as well, including one that involves puppies with one of the game's Strikes (hinting back to the TV commercial that also featured a puppy – boy, Bungie likes their dogs), and there are more that are still being discovered.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will release on PC starting October 24th.