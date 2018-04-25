Destiny 2: Escalation Protocol Details and Crucible Changes With Warmind

Though we have a full breakdown of the Destiny 2 Warmind reveal from Bungie, which can be found here, there were different parts of the announcement that interest different players. For those less focused on the single-player campaign and are more interested in end-game content, this is for you.

Escalation Protocol is a new Warmind post-campaign activity that players can enjoy when looking to earn new gear and enjoy the more sociable side of PvP. According to Bungie:

The event starts by activating a pillar that rises up out of the ground which draws the Hive in

The event plays out in seven waves, each with a boss fight, culminating in one final unique boss fight

There are five unique final bosses that will rotate each week in five-week rotations

New items/tokens will be available which can be spun to get special weapons. These will be needed to complete the activity

One notable new item is the Valkyrie, a magical rocket launcher that destroys all. It is both a melee and a ranged weapon

Players can earn rewards that are specific to this activity

Escalation Protocol is very challenging, so be prepared to be put to the test!

Players must complete Warmind’s campaign before they can activate Escalation Protocol

There are also critical changes happening with Destiny 2’s Crucible:

Crucible ranks will provide a choice of two ranks which will dictate how you play:

Valor rank involves progression over time with no penalty for dropout

Glory rank is much more difficult and is attached only to competitive playlists. Progression is tied to results, so it improves if you win and decreases if you lose.

Each rank includes streak bonuses

Crucible rewards change in Season 3, with two amazing new emblems and an entire slew of new rewards

There will be one specific weapon to chase each season

Season 3’s notable weapon will be Redrix’s Claymore, which includes the new Desperado perk. This increases the rate of fire without lowering impact

Private Matches are back! They are similar to those players will remember from Destiny 1 but with some awesome improvements

There are two new maps – Solitude and Survival- which require Warmind ownership in order to use in private matches

To check out what else is new on the single-player front, be sure to check out our previous Ana Bray coverage here to see her in action via the latest trailer! Warmind drops for Destiny 2 on May 8th for all platforms.