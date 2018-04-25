Gaming

Destiny 2: Escalation Protocol Details and Crucible Changes With Warmind

Though we have a full breakdown of the Destiny 2 Warmind reveal from Bungie, which can be found here, there were different parts of the announcement that interest different players. For those less focused on the single-player campaign and are more interested in end-game content, this is for you.

Escalation Protocol is a new Warmind post-campaign activity that players can enjoy when looking to earn new gear and enjoy the more sociable side of PvP. According to Bungie:

  • The event starts by activating a pillar that rises up out of the ground which draws the Hive in
  • The event plays out in seven waves, each with a boss fight, culminating in one final unique boss fight
  • There are five unique final bosses that will rotate each week in five-week rotations
  • New items/tokens will be available which can be spun to get special weapons. These will be needed to complete the activity
  • One notable new item is the Valkyrie, a magical rocket launcher that destroys all. It is both a melee and a ranged weapon
  • Players can earn rewards that are specific to this activity
  • Escalation Protocol is very challenging, so be prepared to be put to the test!
  • Players must complete Warmind’s campaign before they can activate Escalation Protocol

There are also critical changes happening with Destiny 2’s Crucible:

  • Crucible ranks will provide a choice of two ranks which will dictate how you play:
  • Valor rank involves progression over time with no penalty for dropout
  • Glory rank is much more difficult and is attached only to competitive playlists. Progression is tied to results, so it improves if you win and decreases if you lose.
  • Each rank includes streak bonuses
  • Crucible rewards change in Season 3, with two amazing new emblems and an entire slew of new rewards
  • There will be one specific weapon to chase each season
  • Season 3’s notable weapon will be Redrix’s Claymore, which includes the new Desperado perk. This increases the rate of fire without lowering impact
  • Private Matches are back! They are similar to those players will remember from Destiny 1 but with some awesome improvements
  • There are two new maps – Solitude and Survival- which require Warmind ownership in order to use in private matches

To check out what else is new on the single-player front, be sure to check out our previous Ana Bray coverage here to see her in action via the latest trailer! Warmind drops for Destiny 2 on May 8th for all platforms.

