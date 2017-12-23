Bungie Responds To #RemoveEververse Backlash Following Destiny 2’s Holiday Event

Destiny 2 has officially kicked off its holiday event this year, The Dawning, and though it brings some awesome seasonal drops – it turns out that most of them are locked behind a paywall. New armor, weaponry, and more can be found in between snowball fights and events, but the chances of actually getting the drops are so unbelievably rare that unless you’re willing to pay Tess Everis at the Eververse some IRL cash in exchange for engrams, you’re kind of out of luck.

We previously reported a new forum post that has very quickly taken over the Bungie social space calling for the removal of the Eververse, a ware house that exchanges IRL currency for luck-drawn gear drops, be taken down completely from the game. Instead of earning seasonal gear organically like many other games, Dawning Engrams are purchasable from Miss Tess in order to tempt players into spending even more money on content that should be earnable in this type of game, especially so for a timed event.

Bungie has finally responded to the most recent (of a long list) backlash with this formal promise of change coming:

“Happy Holidays, Guardians. I hope you are enjoying The Dawning or at least a bit of chaos in Mayhem. There are a few things I want to mention before the year ends.

For the upcoming Iron Banner and Faction Rally events, in addition to brand new seasonal armor Ornaments, we’re adding new themed Sparrows, Ghosts, Ships, and Shaders to the reward pools. Also, early next year, we’re refactoring Raid itemization across the game. The most difficult activities should be the most rewarding.

And finally, I know we say it a lot, but we hear your feedback on Eververse. We both want our players to feel respected, and to deliver great content regularly to our community. Expect lots of discussion with the dev team and an update on our path forward after the new year.

One more for good measure. We have short term and long term solutions for Vault space in the works, since I know that is another hot topic.”

Until the fix is implemented, for now the Destiny 2 Dawning holiday event is live and available for players on all platforms.