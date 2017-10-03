Destiny 2 Faction Rally Winner Revealed, Reward Weapon Coming

The first ever Faction Rally in Destiny 2 has concluded, and Dead Orbit has taken the win. This means that the Tower is decked out in Dead Orbit colors (what a drag), and the Dead Orbit faction weapon is now available for purchase from Dead Orbit’s leader Arach Jalaal. That weapon, you’ll remember, is the scout rifle Haunted Earth.

What if I’m not in Dead Orbit, can I still get the weapon?

To be clear, everyone anyone can acquire Haunted Earth, even if you didn’t elect to join Dead Orbit at the beginning of the Faction Rally. It’s going to cost you big time, though. Arach Jalaal is going to act as a vendor, and Haunted Earth will be available to all players for a whopping 50,000 glimmer. For the Dead Orbit faithful, this boring-looking scout rifle can be had for only 1,000 glimmer. Quite the discount, don’t you think?!

If you still have faction tokens, you can still turn those in for rewards this week. If you’ve already received 30 gear rewards, then you’ll only be getting shaders. Future War Cult members, however, were able to keep getting gear rewards after surpassing the 30 reward limit; probably because they’re so awesome (I might be a little biased, if you can’t tell).

Bungie has yet to reveal when the next Faction Rally will take place, though we know it will be some time soon. When it does drop, we’ll have an entire new lineup of possible rewards. Lucky for you, we already know what those new weapons will be! Some data-miners uncovered the full lineup of Faction Rally weapon rewards while browsing the armory. If you want to see them all, you can click right here.

If you don’t want to be spoiled, you won’t have long to wait until the next event. As soon as we find out the official start date we’ll update you straight away!