Nintendo Switch 2 Updates Backwards Compatibility List (and It’s Good News)

Backwards compatibility has become a big deal in the modern era. At one point in time, the inclusion was little more than a novelty, but as gamers become more invested in one particular gaming ecosystem, they want to bring the games that they own and their save data over to the next platform. When Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June, the system will offer backwards compatibility with most of the games released on the original Switch. However, Nintendo and its partners are working out issues across several games, in order to get them running on the new system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, Nintendo released a full list of games that are having backwards compatibility issues on Switch 2. The list includes several live-service games, including titles like Dead by Daylight and Stumble Guys. Most notably, Fortnite was on that list, which is a pretty big deal. As noticed by OatmealDome, that list has now been updated on the official website, and it has been confirmed that “a Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned” for Fortnite. It remains to be seen whether this version will be available at launch, but hopefully Nintendo and Epic Games take care of it sooner, rather than later.

fortnite is getting its own dedicated nintendo switch 2 version

In addition to Fortnite, Nintendo has also provided an update on another game that was on the backwards compatibility issue list. The game in question is Fitness Boxing, the first entry in Imagineer and Nintendo’s work out series. While the follow-up games seem to have no issue on Nintendo Switch 2, the first game was apparently having some kind of troubles. Nintendo now says that this will “be resolved via an update.” The good news is, this seems to imply that Fitness Boxing will be compatible with the new Joy-Cons. That’s not the case for every Switch game, as titles like Ring Fit Adventure and Nintendo Switch Sports will require the original controllers.

As the June 5th launch of Nintendo Switch 2 draws closer, we should start to see even more backwards compatibility issues fixed. In many cases, we can probably expect to see issues resolved with the current versions, but a lot of other live-service developers might choose to create new versions, just as we’re seeing with Fortnite. With how much money is at stake when it comes to live-service games, it’s going to benefit companies to ensure they have something running on Switch 2 as quickly as they can. Given some of the performance issues we’ve seen on Switch with games like Fortnite and Dead by Daylight, that could end up being a very good thing.

RELATED: Donkey Kong Bananza Hands-On: DK Embarks on His Own Odyssey

The good news is, it seems the vast majority of games released for the system will be playable without any issues. That means those who skipped the current Switch will be able to play a lot of major titles that they missed out on, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Metroid Dread, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Hopefully the process of playing these original games is as painless and seamless as possible on the new system.

Are you happy to see some of these backwards compatibility issues getting resolved? What games are you still waiting to see patched? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!