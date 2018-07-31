‘Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection’ Revealed

Destiny 2 is entering into its most compelling season of content since launch, and Activision Blizzard wants to make sure that everyone has an easy, no-hassle way to jump in and join their friends. This morning Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection was revealed, and will be available on September 4. You can check out the announcement trailer above!

If you’re new to Destiny 2, think of this as your all-in ticket. For $59.99, you’ll get everything you need to join the fray. The bundle includes Destiny 2, Destiny 2: Expansion I: Curse of Osiris, Destiny 2: Expansion II: Warmind, and the highly-anticipated expansion, Destiny 2: Forsaken.

Have your friends been playing since launch? Are you worried about spending weeks catching up? Don’t fret, my dudes, because if you want it, a character boost will be included that allows you to jump in right at the beginning of Forsaken. You’ll be there with your friends right from the beginning without missing a beat (though we highly recommend going through the rest of the story; we thought it was excellent).

“Perfect for players joining the Destiny 2 universe or one of the veterans seeking revenge for Cayde-6, the Legendary Collection gives players access to all the great Destiny 2 content in one place.” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Destiny at Activision. “With secrets to discover, and an epic hunt at the forefront, Destiny 2: Forsaken is a great chapter to jump into the Destiny story.”

If you know you’re going all-in, Activision Blizzard also revealed the Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection. This is basically the ultimate future-proofing solution. For $99.99 you get all of the above content, plus the Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass. The Annual Pass, according to this morning’s press release, “…will include a regular stream of post launch content. Annual Pass holders will have access to three premium content drops, the Black Armory coming Winter 2018, Joker’s Wild in Spring 2019, and Penumbra in Summer of 2019.”

Whether you’re a vet looking to pick up Forsaken, or a newcomer ready to cop the total package (you can compare editions here), pre-ordering any edition of Destiny 2: Forsaken will grant you a few bonuses, including:

Last Hand Weapon Ornament

Queens of Hearts Exotic Ship

Standoff Exotic Emote

Cayde-6 Armor Shaders

We’ll have much more on Destiny 2: Forsaken as we approach the September 4 launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!