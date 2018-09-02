Destiny 2 Is Cracking Down On Cheaters

Bungie has announced a new measure it will be taking to further clamp down on cheaters in Destiny 2.

Starting September 4, Destiny 2 will include more restrictions and bans to player accounts that are concluded to have benefited from opponent disconnects at a highly abnormal frequency throughout Season 3. This will include “voluntary” disconnects when players are repeatedly matching against the same opponents, or in other words, gaming the system.

According to Bungie, this improved cheater catcher system is the result of updated detection and analysis tools and rigorously checking match data from the past few months.

Bungie has also updated the game’s “Account Restrictions and Banning Policies.” Depending on the severity of infractions, players may receive Crucible restrictions and bans. This will yank access to pinnacle Crucible rewards and any pinnacle Crucible rewards released in the future. For the more severe infractions, players may be stripped of access to all of the game’s activities, including PvE.

Bungie notes that this is just the first step in improvements in this area, and that more will be coming throughout Season 4 and beyond.

What’s interesting here is that cheating — particularly in this fashion — must be a problem in the game, or at least a big enough issue that Bungie decided to dump resources and a considerable amount og time into addressing it.

Any anti-cheating system is always a welcomed implementation, however, it will be important for said tools to be good, and to be able to recognize involuntarily and voluntarily disconnects. Not only do some people simply have bad connections, but the Destiny 2 servers aren’t the greatest.

Nonetheless, measures like this were only a matter of time with competitive playlists that offer exclusives guns for doing well. Where there is an exploit, there are always exploiters.

Destiny 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. These new anti-cheating tools notably arrive right in time for the game’s third expansion, Forsaken, which is poised to launch Destiny 2 into Year 2 on September 4.

