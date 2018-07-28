Destiny 2: Forsaken Video Shows Off Incredible New Gear Players Can Earn

The third expansion for Destiny 2 is almost here and already many players are expressing their interest for Forsaken, many stating this will be the content drop that will change the tides for the team over at Bungie. With a new mode, a much darker narrative, and new challenges, fans of the MMO will have a lot to look forward to. But let’s be real, we want to know about that loot drop and what we can earn. Luckily, a new video shows us just that.

For those that have been with the Bungie franchise since the beginning, then you’d know that the first entry into the franchise was also met with a tumultous launch of negative fan reactions. Called dull, monotonous, and unimaginative, Destiny only made a full turnaround when The Taken King expansion released. It’s looking like Forsaken will be D2’s version of The Taken King when it comes to winning players over, and honestly – we’re rooting for it.

In the video at the top of the article, Bungie lays out the new weapons and gear players can earn through playing the upcoming expansion and this is much more than a simple reskin that we’ve seen previously. It really looks like the team has buckled down and finally gotten back in touch with their creative side, making this the Destiny 2 experience we wanted on Day 1.

For more about the upcoming expansion dropping on September 4th:

Take justice into your own hands as you venture into a new frontier filled with enemies, allies, untold mysteries, and treasures waiting to be uncovered.

The most lawless frontier in all the Reef, the Tangled Shore is a dangerous web of asteroids lashed together. Its isolated location, far from Vanguard and Awoken authorities, make it an ideal home for pirates and outlaws seeking marooned treasure.

The hunt is on for eight Barons who’ve escaped the Prison of Elders. Your pursuit of these fugitives will take you to uncharted regions and ultimately reveal long-lost Awoken secrets.

Gambit Mode: Fight. Collect. Bank. Invade. This all-new hybrid 4v4 mode combines the best of PvE and PvP.

