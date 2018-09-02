‘Destiny 2’ Is Free at Best Buy When You Purchase Another Game

Best Buy has a promotion going on now that gives Destiny 2 away for free to anyone who buys certain games from the retailer.

As pointed out by Twitter user Wario64 who constantly shares deals such as this one, buying games through Best Buy that are at least $29.99 or more fulfil the requirements for the deal and grant buyers a free copy of Destiny 2. On all types of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games ranging from Marvel’s Spider-Man to Far Cry 5, you’ll see that underneath the prices on the products on their respective pages that there’s an “Included Free” message. Clicking that scrolls down to the list of free items that come with the purchase with Destiny 2 listed in the free items section for whatever console the qualifying game is purchased on.

For people who own multiple consoles and are buying a game for the Nintendo Switch, it seemed as though there’d be no way to get Destiny 2 for free since the game isn’t available on that console. However, Wario64 tweeted after his first tweet about the deal to add that it is possible to have Switch games work with the deal, you just have to manually add the game to make it work.

The timing of the deal couldn’t be better for anyone who’s either never owned Destiny 2 or has traded it in with the release of the new expansion coming soon. A launch trailer for the DLC was released towards the end of August that previewed what all the expansion entails.

“Cayde-6 has paid the ultimate price. Now, the hunt is on for the man responsible, Uldren Sov,” the description of the expansion reads. “Avenge Cayde in Destiny’s most transformative experience yet, and track down Uldren and his Barons. It will take every Titan, Warlock, and Hunter to storm the Reef and put Uldren in the ground.”

For PlayStation 4 owners already planning on buying a game through Best Buy, the deal is still worth taking advantage of, but Destiny 2 can be acquired much easier if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. It’s one of September’s free PlayStation Plus games, God of War III being the other headliner among the six games that are free this month.

Best Buy’s catalog of video games that include those that the deal works with can be seen here.

