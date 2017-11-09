Destiny 2: Here’s How To Activate Heroic Public Events
There's a lot to do in Destiny 2, which has finally come out today for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but there are some folks that just want to take part in Heroic Public Events, just for the sake of being able to jump into something wild and collect a little loot as a result. Sure, you may face a spike in difficulty, but if you're a Destiny pro, that's nothing new to you.
With that, a YouTube user by the name of Datto has posted a helpful guide that breaks down how to activate Heroic Public Events in the game. You can check over the next few pages and see the more specific details for each one, but all in all, you'll have a good time with these – and score more of that precious loot in the process!
Fallen Glimmer Event
First off, in the Public Event, you'll need to keep the Fallen from making off with your precious Glimmer. To begin this event, you'll need to destroy the three Glimmer nodes – don't skip one – over the course of the event. You'll be able to find these nodes by shooting at them and seeing if they display damage numbers. Once you locate these, keep shooting till they're toast.
Once the event begins, you'll need to take over the point and take on waves of different enemies, and eventually a boss. Once you defeat them, you'll be able to score some extra loot for your troubles!
Fallen Ether Event
For this event, you'll be asked to take on a rather large Servitor. But in order to start the event in the first place, you'll actually need to take out all of the smaller Servitors that pop up over the course of the stage, which will pop in to help the bigger one. This wave is going to be a bit tough to take on, so make sure you have a good gun on hand before jumping into battle.
Once the event begins, the big Servitor will actually increase in strength. Bring him down with enough firepower, though, and you'll be promptly rewarded.
Spider Tank Event
First, make your way to Titan. If you're a fan of the original Destiny, you may recognize this particular event, as you'll once again be asked to take out a spider tank. In order to start this event, you'll need to take down all three force fields using a number arc charges – six in all, with two per forcefield. Once that's done, take down the spider tank by shooting at its legs. Once the Event is activated, you'll need to take on an even stronger Spider tank, but defeating it will nail you some sweet rewards in the process.
Witches Ritual Event
Next up, you'll need to be on Titan, where you'll come across an event where you need to take down a pair of Wizards, which will then transform into a different kind of enemy. Here, you'll need to destroy the two shielded crystals, and the only way to destroy them is by shooting at them while you stand within the Hex Circles. After doing that, you'll activate the Hero event, where a new enemy, the Knight, will be waiting. He'll have a huge axe to grind (no, literally), so avoid him the best that you can and bring him down to score a little loot for your trouble. Good luck.
Vex Construction Event
The Vex will be trying to take themselves out like crazy (are they Lemmings?), so your job will be to make sure that they don't do that. While you're doing this, to activate the Event, you'll need to activate three different Vex plates that pop up during the event. Just stand on them until they reach 100 percent completion, and you'll be all set. Once that's done, the Heroic Event will begin, with many enemies and a giant Hydra to deal with. But, surprise, you'll earn some loot for your troubles.
Cabal Extraction
Last but not least – since we're still trying to get details from the super secretive Taken event – we've got the Cabal Extraction, in which you'll need to stand on a drill to override it, while avoiding enemies and missiles that come at you. After hitting 50 percent, you'll have to take out a Cabal Thresher ship. Doing so will activate the event, in which a large Cabal Excavator Unit will appear, trying to smash you with all sorts of stuff while you attempt to destroy it – a job that's easier said than done.
Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will release on October 24th for PC.prev