Destiny 2 Making Huge Iron Banner Changes in Season 17

Destiny 2 Season 17 is set to go live later this month, and Bungie has already announced a number of major changes fans can look forward to. In the latest edition of This Week at Bungie, the studio revealed that Iron Banner is no exception, and players can look forward to a refresh on May 24th when the new season begins. To start, Control is being replaced with Rift, and players can expect the Iron Banner mode to change each season. Iron Banner tokens are also getting replaced with a new reputation reward track. Players will have the chance to earn Iron Engrams as their rank increases, and also unlock new cosmetics.

Iron Banner players can look forward to seeing a new map when Season 17 begins. The new Disjunction map "takes place in the swampy Pyramid area of Savathun's Throne World," and will be one of Destiny 2's biggest maps thus far. The map has also been designed with different combat styles in mind, and it will be interesting to see how players adapt, as a result.

All in all, it's looking like Iron Banner will be very different next season, and these are just a handful of the changes Bungie will be implementing. Thankfully, players will have an opportunity to get a better feel for those changes thanks to a new (required) quest set to appear.

"For anyone that may be scratching their head at some of these changes, Lord Saladin will offer a brand-new quest that will introduce all of these features and demonstrate how they work," writes principal designer Alan Blaine. "You only have to run through it once per account, but with this reset we wanted everyone to get the same introduction, even Iron Banner veterans will need to do this. In fact, you'll need to start this quest to even access the Iron Banner node."

