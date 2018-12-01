‘Destiny 2’ Leak Reveals a Cinematic That Means Big Things for the Future

Though Destiny 2 had a very tumultous first year post-launch, it seems that The Forsaken was the sequel’s version of Taken King by how much of a 180 effect it had on the player base as a whole. With the Destiny community excited once more for the MMO, a new leak has surfaced which could potentially mean big things for the future ahead.

The below leak contains a massive spoiler for Forsaken, be warned.

For those that have played the latest expansion, the entire premise of Forsaken revolves around avenging Cayde-6’s untimely death, a death dealt by Prince Uldren Sov. Players find out that Sov is also a victim of manipulation – the entire expansion essentially is one giant grey area.

According to a recent datamine, it looks like Sov will be getting resurrected – possibly during the upcoming Black Armory DLC that will be dropping soon. But it’s not just Sov pulling a Lazareth that is big news, it’s that he’s revived by a Ghost. The best part? The Ghost’s name is Pulled Pork. The implications of that means that the man that caused so much strife is now a Guardian, just like us.

As seen in the leaked clip above, Sov is back but he doesn’t have his memories. This sets up the perfect narrative for how both Zavala and Ikora will react to the newest Guardian member in light of Cayde-6’s murder.

This plot coincides with a previous leak that shows off a much darker Destiny game, as well as plans for a third installment. According to various reports, Destiny 3 is already in development, which would make the upcoming DLC a huge starter for the bigger story ahead.

It’s interesting to see how much Destiny 2 has evolved. The team over at Bungie faced a lot of backlash over the lack of end-game content and what some perceived as deceptive practices concerning the in-game purchases. With each expansion and extensive update, the team slowly but surely delivered the game that many were hoping for, with Forsaken finally bringing back that excited fire to the community.

