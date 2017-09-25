Destiny 2 Still Tops UK Charts, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Falls Short of Top 10

Destiny 2 had little trouble holding onto the No. 1 spot in the UK’s sales charts for the third week in a row, but other games like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite weren’t able to bust the top-10 boundary.

The multiplayer game from Activision Blizzard came out back on Sept. 5, but it’s continuously kept other games out of the top spot, even holding off new releases that approached the position but couldn’t quite topple the second Destiny game. NBA 2K18 stayed in the top three games for the week as of Sept. 23, but it was bumped down from the No. 2 spot to just barely hanging on among the top three games. Project Cars 2 took the basketball game’s spot in the UK sales charts, a new racing game that just released and has already found success on the rankings.

While other games like Grand Theft Auto V – a consistent contender in the charts despite being released 4 years ago – and the retro Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy maintain their spot in the top-10 rankings, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite wasn’t able to cross the threshold into the charts. The game released on Sept. 19, so it definitely had time to make its way into the rankings, but it was only able to hit the No. 12 spot, blocked out by Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Forza Horizon 3, and Lego Worlds that took up the final three spots.

As far as the rankings for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite go on different platforms, the game did better on the PlayStation 4 than it did on the Xbox One. It held the No. 8 spot on the PS4, not a bad spot to have, but on the Xbox One, it could only hit the nineteenth spot.

Below is the list of the top games in the UK, a chart that currently accounts for the physical sales of the games, not including the digital purchases:

Destiny 2 Project Cars 2 NBA 2K18 Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 Pokken Tournament DX Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Forza Horizon 3