Destiny 2 Nerfing Graviton Lance (And Two Other Exotics)

Destiny 2 has once again entered into its slowest point of the year. With the arrival of “The Dawning” event, gamers are encouraged to time to catch up on all the content they’ve been too busy to touch. While not much his happening in the game, the latest developer update has shined light on a few big changes coming to three Exotics, all of which were overdue for an update. First, the Graviton Lance: Bungie is walking back the RPM change from the start of Revenant Act 2, bringing it back to 300 RPM, hopefully making it less of a force of nature in Crucible matches in particular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Malfeasance is the second big name on the list. The developers revealed a fix is incoming after discovering a problem with the Precision perk where the Hand Cannon was not receiving accuracy bonuses or the new ADS movement speed penalty reduction, making the gun feel worse than other options in the weapon class. Finally, Stoicism will also be getting nerfed now that Spirit of Alpha Lupi can work with Thruster. There was no interaction between the two for months, and now that it’s fixed, the healing impulse will be reduced to balance things out.

A few small changes are setting the stage for a much bigger overhaul in 2025.

All of these changes will be arriving with the Act III update on January 7th. This update will bring the ongoing Revenant storyline to a close, but not before delivering new weapons, artifacts, and an Exotic mission to boot. That’s not all Bungie has in store though, as a brand-new Dungeon will be landing exactly a month later. More information on that is sure to come after the Holiday break. For now, all we have is a February 7th release date.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for upcoming Destiny 2 content. Back in September, the team announced a change in direction for the game’s future after The Final Shape brought the Light and Darkness saga to a close. Instead of building one huge yearly Expansion, fans can now look forward to two smaller expansions spread throughout 2025. It all starts with Codename: Apollo, which has been teased a Metroidvania-style addition to the world. Players will be tasked with completing non-linear missions, all connected by more than two dozen different story threads.

Codename: Apollo will be followed up by Codename: Behemoth in Winter 2025, ideally breaking up the aforementioned slow point The Dawning typically exists within. These smaller expansions will be supported with four annual updates to keep things fresh throughout the year. Exact details are still yet to come, but it’s safe to assume these will act similarly to Seasonal updates, providing players with intermediary content to work through in between the two big annual drops.

It’s no surprise things are changing up in a major way. From the poor reception of previous expansions to the unending layoffs at Bungie, things were far from smooth in the game’s previous state. By all accounts, The Final Shape overdelivered on everything fans wanted from the end of this decade-long saga, but innovation had to happen for things to go on. Fingers crossed things will be better for gamers and the developers in this new era.