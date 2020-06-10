Destiny 2 Players are Ecstatic About the Game's New Expansions

Earlier today, Bungie pulled back the curtain on three upcoming expansions for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Beyond Light will see release in September, while The Witch Queen and Lightfall will appear in 2021 and 2022, respectively. For fans of Bungie's online game, it shows that there's quite a bit of content on the way, even if there are no current plans for a third entry in the series. On social media, fans have been expressing their happiness with the news, and with Bungie's future plans for the title in general. It certainly seems like there's a lot for Destiny 2 players to be excited about!

Are you a fan of Destiny 2? What do you think about the upcoming expansions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what Destiny 2 fans are saying about the game's upcoming expansions!