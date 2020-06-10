Destiny 2 Players are Ecstatic About the Game's New Expansions
Earlier today, Bungie pulled back the curtain on three upcoming expansions for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Beyond Light will see release in September, while The Witch Queen and Lightfall will appear in 2021 and 2022, respectively. For fans of Bungie's online game, it shows that there's quite a bit of content on the way, even if there are no current plans for a third entry in the series. On social media, fans have been expressing their happiness with the news, and with Bungie's future plans for the title in general. It certainly seems like there's a lot for Destiny 2 players to be excited about!
Are you a fan of Destiny 2? What do you think about the upcoming expansions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what Destiny 2 fans are saying about the game's upcoming expansions!
Cyberpunk in mid September then a new Destiny expansion a week later bro I'm EATING in a few months— antifa lockhart (@gaysmelliott) June 9, 2020
Making the game free-to-play has won some people over.
You know I wasn’t the biggest destiny fan and thought it was stupid but ever since I got the game when it was free it’s actually been really fun. I’m hyped for all new expansion stuff coming in the next few years.— Edge0626 (@Edge0626YT) June 9, 2020
Give in to the hype!
I will not get hyped for destiny expansion. I will not get hyped for destiny expansion. I will not get hyped for destiny expansion.— Carlos (@imclosb) June 9, 2020
The expansion might even pull some players back in...
Not going to lie, that new expansion reveal for Destiny 2 looked very inticing. Might get back into the game— Ruben Cruz Diaz (@Cruz_Vento1) June 9, 2020
There's a lot to look forward to!
I love @Bungie and the content that they make and the fact that they are already looking ahead YEARS from now on how to make @DestinyTheGame better with every expansion.#DROPTHE2 #Destiny— Zachary Austin (@zachary_austin) June 9, 2020
Fans really seem to be excited about this one.
Okay I know the only people that follow me don’t care but I got to get it out. Destiny 2’s new expansion is absolutely nuts. I love it.— niceluke (@kitchener_luke) June 9, 2020
It's rare to see a roadmap planned so far ahead.
Pretty cool to see Destiny 2 having an entire roadmap ahead of them with expansion up to 2022.— Mm (@Mmisback22) June 9, 2020
That's a bold statement!
okay but this Destiny 2 expansion has me more hyped for a game than I’ve ever been— orba (@orba_) June 9, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.