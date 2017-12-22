Grab Destiny 2 And Its Expansion Pass For A Fantastic Price

Let’s say you’ve been waiting to get into Destiny 2 until you could find an affordable deal on both the main game and the Expansion Pass. Or maybe you’re looking to pick up the game for a few friends, but not in the mood to pay $60 a pop.

Well, whatever the case, GameStop has a terrific deal available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Destiny 2, complete with the original game and its two respective expansions. The store is currently offering a package deal with both of these components for $32.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is a catch, though – you probably won’t be able to return the item once you purchase it, since part of the package is pretty much a digital offering (that would be the Expansion pass – you still get a physical copy of the game). But considering that the Expansion Pass sells on its own for just $35 normally, this is a splendid bargain that should get you into the game with ease.

There’s no deal on the PC version, sadly, but if you’ve got an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, it might just be time to jump into this universe again.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.