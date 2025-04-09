Titanfall 3 Is “Almost Complete” According to New Leak

Rumors surrounding Titanfall 3 have increased recently, and the latest leak suggests the game is almost complete, possibly hinting at a sooner release than first thought. The universal expectation is 2026, but if EA and Respawn Entertainment are as far along in development as the leak suggests, fans may see a late 2025 release. The leak comes from Osvaldatore, a well-known Apex Legends leaker. Given Respawn Entertainment being the developer for both titles, it’s possible Osvaldatore may be on to something.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The leak shared gives insight into Titanfall 3’s single-player campaign, multiplayer modes, Apex Legends characters, and much more. It’s supposedly going to be a live-service game, according to the leaker, though that’s to be expected given how most like games are handled these days. However, there’s reason to doubt these leaks just as there is to believe them. Fellow industry insider Jeff Grubb addressed the leak on the same day and said the info is “not real,” though neither Respawn nor EA have said anything definitive about Titanfall 3 either way.

The main thing many fans of Titanfall 2 feared was no returning campaign, but it appears Titanfall 3 will feature a single-player campaign. While the multiplayer mode was extremely popular, many were surprised by the depth of the campaign, and it was incredibly well-received. There is no guarantee that Titanfall 3’s campaign will be as good or if it continues the story, but fans are happy to see it return, especially in an age where many shooters are multiplayer only.

titanfall titan and pilot.

The multiplayer side of things was featured heavily in the leak. Titanfall 3’s main multiplayer mode is apparently Extraction, taking advantage of the genre’s latest fade. While there are no details, Extraction likely features players dropping in and collecting resources while battling both other human players and AI-controlled enemies. Other game modes like Team Deathmatch, Control, Arenas, and all classic modes from Titanfall 2 are expected to be in the game too.

Finally, the leak indicates Titanfall 3 is being made with Unreal Engine 5, which should give it impressive visuals and immersive gameplay. To help with this immersion, a weather system is being implemented, though nothing is known about how it affects the game. And the last part of the initial leak suggests some Apex Legends characters will appear. While which characters are not specified, it can be assumed many of the most popular will be chosen.

With all leaks, it is important to take this information with a grain of salt. Even if Osvaldatore has been correct in the past about Apex Legends leaks, there is no guarantee this leak is true, especially with contradictory information out there. Fans should wait for an official announcement about Titanfall 3 before getting their hopes up.