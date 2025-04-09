Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase May Not Happen Following Tariffs Change

It seems like the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 might not increase in the United States after all following a new change. This past week, Nintendo made the shocking announcement that it wouldn’t be doing pre-orders for the Switch 2 on April 9th in the U.S. as it had previously anticipated. Instead, it said that it needed to weigh a new ruling from the U.S. government that would impose a high tariff on regions where the Switch 2 has been manufactured. As a result, it was likely that Nintendo would have to increase the value of the Switch 2 from its base price of $449.99 to offset this tariff, but it now seems like this might not be the case.

As of this afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that all tariffs would now be paused for 90 days. The only exception to this ruling was with China, which Trump said would now be charged a tariff at a rate of 125%. Other regions, however, like Vietnam, which is where the Switch 2 has primarily been manufactured, have reverted to their previous tariff rate that was in place prior to last week’s increase.

So how does this impact Nintendo’s plans for the Switch 2? Well, it’s hard to say. Given that this new change to tariffs is only said to be lasting 90 days, Nintendo likely has to decide how it wants to price the Switch 2 with the foreknowledge that these higher tariffs could be returning come July 2025. Then again, there’s no guarantee that the high tariffs will ever return at all as the U.S. government will likely leverage their looming return to get other countries to negotiate lower tariffs of their own.

In short, discussions are likely happening in real-time at Nintendo about what this new decision on tariffs means and how it should proceed with the Switch 2. Assuming that Nintendo now feels comfortable with this change in course, it could opt to continue with its previous strategy of selling the Switch 2 at $450 and instead look to push back a potential price increase until something more substantial and definitive happens with tariffs. There’s no guarantee that this would happen, but the delay of these tariffs should ensure that the Switch 2 would be able to ship on June 5th without Nintendo having losing too much money on its margins.

Regardless of what the final decision is that Nintendo comes to, there’s now a pretty high probability that we’ll hear from the company soon when it comes to the Switch 2 and its pre-orders. When and if that news comes about, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.